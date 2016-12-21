Unique look for classic - Nutcracker' with Moscow Ballet's return to Waco
The "Great Russian Nutcracker" ballet that a Moscow Ballet touring company performs Dec. 29 at the Midway Performing Arts Center in Hewitt not only differs from many American stagings of the Tchaikovsky holiday classic, but it's changed from the version that many Waco residents saw in the same place in 2014. Producer Akiva Talmi said that this year's touring production features new costumes and a new set imagined by designer Carl Sprague, a concept illustrator for the new movie musical "La La Land."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Baybeh
|7,926
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC