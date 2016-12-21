Unique look for classic - Nutcracker' with Moscow Ballet's return to Waco

The "Great Russian Nutcracker" ballet that a Moscow Ballet touring company performs Dec. 29 at the Midway Performing Arts Center in Hewitt not only differs from many American stagings of the Tchaikovsky holiday classic, but it's changed from the version that many Waco residents saw in the same place in 2014. Producer Akiva Talmi said that this year's touring production features new costumes and a new set imagined by designer Carl Sprague, a concept illustrator for the new movie musical "La La Land."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.