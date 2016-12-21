Taylor Sheridan & David Mackenzie On ...

Taylor Sheridan & David Mackenzie On Raising 'Hell Or High ...

Taylor Sheridan & David Mackenzie On Raising 'Hell Or High Water': "It's About Fatherhood At The End Of The Day" After drug war noir Sicario made enormous waves at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival into last year's awards season, you could feel that Taylor Sheridan , a Sons of Anarchy actor-turned-scribe, was bound to repeat his success all over again with this year's CBS/Lionsgate movie Hell or High Water . To date, Hell or High Water racked up three Golden Globe nominations for best drama, Sheridan's screenplay and supporting actor Jeff Bridges who plays a crusty Texas Ranger in the twilight of his career.

