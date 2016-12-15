Students, colleagues to honor West te...

Students, colleagues to honor West teacher with balloon release

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Former students and colleagues will gather at the Waco Suspension Bridge at 2 p.m. Sunday to release balloons in honor of Rhonda Cummings, a former West teacher who died Dec. 15. Rhonda Cummings poses with former students who organized a rodeo fundraiser to help her pay for cancer treatments. Jan Hungate, a colleague of Cummings, took the photo and said she holds onto it as a reminder of the special connection Cummings had with her students before her death Dec. 15. A group of former students and colleagues will start the new year by honoring the memory of beloved West Independent School District educator who died earlier this month.

