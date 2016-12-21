Returns, gift cards keep stores hopping after Christmas

With cash and freshly minted gift cards burning holes in their pockets, Americans have made the day after Christmas the second-busiest shopping day of the year, according to studies, and the need to return items that didn't suit the fancy of recipients also is attracting traffic to stores this week. Retailers all over Waco are holding clearance sales and offering discounts of 50 percent or more on holiday-related merchandise.

