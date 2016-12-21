Record number of Texans to hit the ro...

Record number of Texans to hit the road for the holidays

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Tis the week before Christmas, and the AAA auto club says more than 8.2 million Texans already are stirring in anticipation of traveling 50 miles or more during the year-end holiday season that stretches from Friday through Jan. 2. That's an all-time record and an estimated 20,000 more travelers than last year, says AAA. Those hitting the road will see higher gasoline prices than at this time last year, as OPEC is playing Scrooge and promised cuts in production that has sent shockwaves through the petroleum industry.

