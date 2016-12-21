Police investigate robberies before holiday weekend
Two convenience store robberies days before Christmas and kept local officers active this holiday weekend. Otherwise, calls were steady but routine, Waco police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Steven Spencer
|7,927
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC