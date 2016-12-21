Officer's wife reports anti-police message on front door on Christmas Eve
The wife of a Waco ISD officer said their door was spray-painted with an anti-police message on Christmas Eve. Rachel Martinez who lives with her husband at Tennyson Arms Apartments in Waco said this is not the first time this has happened.
