Officer's wife reports anti-police message on front door on Christmas Eve

The wife of a Waco ISD officer said their door was spray-painted with an anti-police message on Christmas Eve. Rachel Martinez who lives with her husband at Tennyson Arms Apartments in Waco said this is not the first time this has happened.

