Mike Copeland: Gas prices still rising; 2 new restaurants; Restoration 1 growing fast
Flying J gas prices Saturday on Interstate 35 near New Road. Gas prices nationwide are on the rise, and the average price locally for regular unleaded is 35 cents more per gallon than a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,932
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC