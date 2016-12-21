Man accused of exposing himself in church classroom

A 24-year-old man was arrested twice in two days, accused of exposing himself at a Waco church, then returning to the West Waco Library after being barred from the facility for causing a disturbance a day earlier, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Antonio Singleton, of Waco, was first arrested Tuesday after police were called to the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., where Singleton was allegedly causing a disturbance, Bynum said.

