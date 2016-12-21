Man accused of exposing himself in church classroom
A 24-year-old man was arrested twice in two days, accused of exposing himself at a Waco church, then returning to the West Waco Library after being barred from the facility for causing a disturbance a day earlier, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Antonio Singleton, of Waco, was first arrested Tuesday after police were called to the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., where Singleton was allegedly causing a disturbance, Bynum said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,932
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC