Lott man receives Spirit of America m...

Lott man receives Spirit of America medal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Stan Parker, of Lott, was recently honored as the 74th recipient of the Spirit of America medal during a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the Good Soldier Foundation. He was recognized for his many years of conducting an annual veterans appreciation luncheon at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Dec 27 Steven Spencer 7,927
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Nov '16 SUZY Q 41
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC