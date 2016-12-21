"Have Yourself an Unindicted Christma...

"Have Yourself an Unindicted Christmas" Law Firm Holiday Card

Tuesday Dec 20

I always enjoy the style and sense of humor of Waco, Texas criminal and civil lawyers Will Hutson and Chris Harris at full-service Hutson & Harris. My previous favorite ditty was the practical advice of "Don't Eat Your Weed," which they counsel will turn a simple misdemeanor charge for possession into a felony for tampering with evidence in Texas.

Start the conversation

