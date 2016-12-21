Felon arrested on attempted murder ch...

Felon arrested on attempted murder charge on day of scheduled prison release

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A 24-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Thursday, the same day he was scheduled to be released from prison after serving six years on a burglary of a habitation conviction. Christopher Henry Moomaw, of Uvalde, was arrested on a felony charge of attempted murder, accused of hitting a 21-year-old woman in the head with a tire jack after a January 2010 party in Waco.

