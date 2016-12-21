DA's pretrial diversion program to ad...

DA's pretrial diversion program to add focus on mental health

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Veterans and individuals with mental health-related issues will have a new advocate after the first of the year working to keep them out of the jail system in McLennan County. A local Behavioral Health Leadership Team, with some help from county funding, filled a new position with the Heart of Texas Region MHMR to work in District Attorney Abel Reyna's pretrial diversion program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Dec 27 Steven Spencer 7,927
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Nov '16 SUZY Q 41
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC