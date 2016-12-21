Christian Writers Workshop adds lates...

Christian Writers Workshop adds latest chapter

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Christian Writers Workshop is welcoming poets, novelists and writers of any kind to join in the annual conference emphasizing the craft of writing from a Christian point of view. Spearheaded by a number of dedicated individuals, including organizer Reita Hawthorne and board members Linda Hammond and Ben Hagins, there is no annual theme for the event other than what Hammond described as a time of learning, celebration and fun planned to help develop the skills of the wordsmiths in attendance.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

