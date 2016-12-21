Christian Writers Workshop adds latest chapter
Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Christian Writers Workshop is welcoming poets, novelists and writers of any kind to join in the annual conference emphasizing the craft of writing from a Christian point of view. Spearheaded by a number of dedicated individuals, including organizer Reita Hawthorne and board members Linda Hammond and Ben Hagins, there is no annual theme for the event other than what Hammond described as a time of learning, celebration and fun planned to help develop the skills of the wordsmiths in attendance.
