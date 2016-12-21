Car plunges off Interstate 35 bridge near downtown Waco

Traffic flows down the south bound lane of Interstate 35 on Wednesday after a car plunged off the bridge near the Brazos River and Buzzard Billy's restaurant, injuring two occupants. Traffic flows down the south bound lane of Interstate 35 on Wednesday after a car plunged off the bridge near the Brazos River and Buzzard Billy's restaurant, injuring two occupants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.