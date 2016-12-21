Breaking
A 44-year-old man in custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child allegedly escaped from a Cherokee County mental health facility in early December while he was undergoing a mental health evaluation for his previous charges, an arrest affidavit states. Stanley Allen Hicks, of Waco, was arrested in July and indicted on the indecency charge in October, and 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother ordered Hicks to undergo a mental health evaluation at Rusk State Hospital in Rusk.
