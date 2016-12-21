Beware: Colder weather could lead to car damage caused by rodents
A drop in temperature could mean that more people are visiting their mechanics because of car problems caused by rats. Josh Cejka is a shop foreman at Freddie's Complete Car Care Center in Waco, and he said rodents want to get out of the cold just like we do, which could lead to major car problems for many people.
