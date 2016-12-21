'a Small Investment': Waco barber off...

'a Small Investment': Waco barber offers $2 to children who read during haircuts

Fourth-grader Noah Jimerson, 10, read a pop-up version book of "The 12 Days of Christmas" while Waco barber Ivan LeBlanc cut his hair. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports while Noah loves to read books about superheroes and aliens, he recently read for a new goal: $2.

