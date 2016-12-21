7 Most Outrageous HGTV Scandals: From - Property Brothers'...
"Flip or Flop" couple's messy divorce The marital drama between "Flip or Flop" stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa became headline fodder after a May 2016 incident during which law enforcement responded to a call of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." An even bigger surprise was when HGTV revealed that the show would continue production "as scheduled" despite the couple's separation.
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Baybeh
|7,926
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov 23
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
