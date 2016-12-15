15 arrested in Central Texas meth ring bust
Federal authorities say they've arrested 15 people, including nine in Waco, for participating in a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Central Texas. A federal indictment unsealed in Waco says the ring since January has been involved in the drug operation covering Bell, Coryell, McLennan and Limestone counties.
