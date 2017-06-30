Visalia, Calif. Celebrates Its First ...

Visalia, Calif. Celebrates Its First Pride

On June 24, the first Pride Visalia event was hosted in downtown Visalia. This rural community in the Central Valley of California, an area sometimes refered to as the "Bible Belt" of the state, is in the heart of Congressional District 22, a seat occupied by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes.

