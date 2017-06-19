Wood chip fire fouls the air near Porterville, but herea s why putting it out wona t be easy
A fire in a pile of wood chips in Tulare County is putting a lot of smoke in to the air - not to mention forcing the property owner to come up with a creative way to put it out. A fire in a pile of wood chips in Tulare County is putting a lot of smoke in to the air - not to mention forcing the property owner to come up with a creative way to put it out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maira ramos
|5 hr
|guest
|1
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|Wed
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Wed
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Jun 20
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|1
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|Jun 15
|Mikey
|37
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC