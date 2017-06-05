Visalia grass fire damages homes, property and out-buildings
A grass fire caused damage to multiple homes and out-buildings and burned up to three acres in Visalia on Sunday. The Visalia Fire Department responded to the blaze in a field adjacent to 4130 West Myrtle Street at 2:28 p.m. First responders found the fire spreading across two to three acres and to fences, vehicles, out-buildings and a large shed.
