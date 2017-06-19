This man was arrested after a third c...

This man was arrested after a third church break-in and a fire

There are 1 comment on the The Fresno Bee story from Thursday, titled This man was arrested after a third church break-in and a fire. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a Visalia church early Thursday and two other recent church burglaries, Visalia police reported. About 6 a.m. Thursday, firefighters reported to a fire at Heart of the Valley Church in the 2800 block of Walnut Avenue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Who

San Mateo, CA

#1 Yesterday
Where God guides, he provides, right?!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DrumpfCare Sat Who 1
maira ramos Thu guest 1
News Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16) Jun 21 I won 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 21 I win 14
Covfefe Jun 20 Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Jun 20 Better than you 2
Alicia..........................Hobo Jun 20 Better than you 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulare County was issued at June 25 at 5:33AM PDT

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC