The Board Room for June 26

Sunday Jun 25

McCaffrey Homes has awarded its first McCaffrey-Knowlton Scholarship to Fresno State student Joshua Medeiros . The $5,000 scholarship is for students in the school's Department of Geography and City and Regional Planning.

