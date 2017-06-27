The Board Room for June 26
McCaffrey Homes has awarded its first McCaffrey-Knowlton Scholarship to Fresno State student Joshua Medeiros . The $5,000 scholarship is for students in the school's Department of Geography and City and Regional Planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Tue
|True
|8
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Toofunny
|3
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Whocares
|4
|DrumpfCare
|Tue
|Thumbsdown
|2
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|Jun 21
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Jun 21
|I win
|14
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC