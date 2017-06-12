Suspect in 11 year old California kil...

Suspect in 11 year old California killing arrested in Mexico

The Fresno Bee reported Sunday that the 34-year-old is suspected of killing Raymond Randle during a fight in Visalia in 2006. Police say Espindola was identified by witnesses as the suspect, but he fled to Mexico before an arrest warrant was issued.

