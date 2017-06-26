Name droppers: Davis Odd Fellow named...

Name droppers: Davis Odd Fellow named state's Grand Master

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Davis Enterprise

For the second time in three years, a Davis Odd Fellow has been elected Grand Master of California Odd Fellows. Dave Reed was elected to a one-year term as Grand Master at the Grand Lodge Sessions in Visalia in May. The Grand Master is the highest position in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DrumpfCare Jun 24 Who 1
News This man was arrested after a third church brea... Jun 24 Who 1
maira ramos Jun 22 guest 1
News Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16) Jun 21 I won 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 21 I win 14
Covfefe Jun 20 Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Jun 20 Better than you 2
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulare County was issued at June 26 at 5:03AM PDT

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC