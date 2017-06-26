Name droppers: Davis Odd Fellow named state's Grand Master
For the second time in three years, a Davis Odd Fellow has been elected Grand Master of California Odd Fellows. Dave Reed was elected to a one-year term as Grand Master at the Grand Lodge Sessions in Visalia in May. The Grand Master is the highest position in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
