Minor injuries for CHP officer in Visalia crash

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Wednesday when his Ford SUV was struck by another vehicle in the Visalia area. The CHP only identified the injured man as "Officer Martinez," who sustained moderate injuries.

