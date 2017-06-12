Minor injuries for CHP officer in Visalia crash
A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Wednesday when his Ford SUV was struck by another vehicle in the Visalia area. The CHP only identified the injured man as "Officer Martinez," who sustained moderate injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
