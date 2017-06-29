Health: Luther J. Khachigian to Fund Armenian EyeCare Project's Regional Clinic in Gyumri
That has been the 81-year-old businessman's mantra for as long as he can remember - and it's more applicable now than ever. Khachigian, a longtime supporter of the Armenian EyeCare Project, has underwritten the organization's fourth Regional Eye Clinic in Gyumri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|4 hr
|Who
|3
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Tue
|True
|8
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Toofunny
|3
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Whocares
|4
|DrumpfCare
|Tue
|Thumbsdown
|2
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|Jun 21
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Jun 21
|I win
|14
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC