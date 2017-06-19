Hard Votes Must Be Cast to Champion Environmental Justice in Pacoima
With President Trump pulling out of the Paris Agreement, Governor Brown in China discussing climate policy, and the recent failure of the Assembly to pass a critical climate bill, it's time to seriously consider what it means to champion environmental justice in the current policy debates. Growing up in Pacoima, a city dominated by industry, I personally felt the impacts of poor air quality on my health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maira ramos
|16 hr
|guest
|1
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|Wed
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Wed
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Jun 20
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|1
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|Jun 15
|Mikey
|37
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC