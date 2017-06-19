Hard Votes Must Be Cast to Champion E...

Hard Votes Must Be Cast to Champion Environmental Justice in Pacoima

With President Trump pulling out of the Paris Agreement, Governor Brown in China discussing climate policy, and the recent failure of the Assembly to pass a critical climate bill, it's time to seriously consider what it means to champion environmental justice in the current policy debates. Growing up in Pacoima, a city dominated by industry, I personally felt the impacts of poor air quality on my health.

