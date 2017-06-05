Glytec LLC Release: Case Studies Presented At Diabetes Technology...

A series of studies and presentations included in the 6th International Hospital Diabetes Meeting highlighted the high cost of poor glucose management, and in particular, severe hypoglycemia in the acute care setting. With thirty to forty percent of ALL hospitalized patients requiring insulin therapy, not just those with diabetes, the common problem of insulin mismanagement has significant impact on care quality, patient safety and patient experience, as well as cost and value.

