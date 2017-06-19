Excessive Heat Watch: Cooling centers...

Excessive Heat Watch: Cooling centers to open

Thursday Jun 15

In anticipation of the excessive heat, cooling centers will be opening and area pools will be available, thanks to the City of Fresno "Blue Space" program . Free FAX bus rides to centers.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulare County was issued at June 22 at 1:56PM PDT

