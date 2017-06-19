Excessive Heat Watch: Cooling centers to open
In anticipation of the excessive heat, cooling centers will be opening and area pools will be available, thanks to the City of Fresno "Blue Space" program . Free FAX bus rides to centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMPH-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|22 hr
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|22 hr
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Jun 20
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Jun 20
|Better than you
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC