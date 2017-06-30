Dog dies after suffering heat stroke in animal control vehicle
VISALIA, CA A dog owner in California says he was forced to put his 1-year-old pit bull down after the dog overheated inside an animal control vehicle. Jeff Barnes says Cuda, 1, and his two other pit bulls got out of his gate Friday and attacked a cat, eventually killing it.
