Construction will close Caldwell Avenue ramps near Highway 99

Saturday Jun 3

The northbound Highway 99 on- and off-ramp near Caldwell Avenue in Visalia will be closed to traffic starting Sunday till June 23. Crews will work on realigning the ramps starting around 10 p.m. Sunday and continuing until 6 a.m. June 23, the California Department of Transportation said. Detours will be set in place.

