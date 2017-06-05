Authorities Thwart Man's Attempt to K...

Authorities Thwart Man's Attempt to Kill 3 Bay Area Doctors

Authorities across the state of California last week thwarted a would-be killer from slaying three Bay Area doctors, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Yue Chen of Visalia was arrested last Wednesday after officers determined the 58-year-old drove from Central California to the Bay Area with the intent to kill his doctors because he was upset about his medical condition stemming from treatment performed by the physicians, according to police.

