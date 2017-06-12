Alcohol involved? Visalia man drives ...

Alcohol involved? Visalia man drives into canal, dies

Monday Jun 12

A 33-year-old Visalia man died Sunday night when the 1997 Honda he was driving crashed into a canal near Visalia, the California Highway Patrol reported. Two women in the car managed to escape.

