9 years later, an arrest of man in Visalia gang shooting

Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A nine-year investigation of a fatal shooting in Visalia ended Monday with the arrest of Alberto Vega, 39, police announced. Ralph Perez Jr. 21, was shot early in the morning of Oct. 8, 2007 in the 4300 block of West LaVida Avenue, where officers sped to check a shots-fired call.

