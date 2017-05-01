Ward Silver, N0AX, receives Bill Orr, W6SAI, Award Plaque
The 2016 winner of the Bill Orr Technical Writing Award winner, ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX, received the award plaque in April while attending the International DX Convention in Visalia, California. The award is sponsored by the ARRL Foundation, and Foundation President Tom Frenaye, K1KI, presented the plaque to Silver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|Mon
|NSVk
|13
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Apr 29
|Ifonly
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC