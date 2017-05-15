Visalia man convicted of child sex cr...

Visalia man convicted of child sex crimes, faces 162 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Visalia man was convicted of child molestation Wednesday and faces 162 years in prison after being found guilty by a Tulare County jury. Larry Sul, 64, was convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 14 years old, the Tulare County District Attorney's said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) 2 hr Dirtymike 28
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 13 Kitty cat 3
Vanessa Eslinger May 11 Contactme 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 11 Who 12
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC