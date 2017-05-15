Visalia man convicted of child sex crimes, faces 162 years in prison
A Visalia man was convicted of child molestation Wednesday and faces 162 years in prison after being found guilty by a Tulare County jury. Larry Sul, 64, was convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 14 years old, the Tulare County District Attorney's said.
