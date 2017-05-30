Visalia gets first Smart & Final Extr...

Visalia gets first Smart & Final Extra! grocery store

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The 35,000-square-foot store is at 3424 S. Mooney Blvd., in a former JoAnn Fabric & Craft Stores location. The JoAnn store moved to new location at 3930 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia has long had a traditional Smart & Final store on Center Street geared toward shoppers making large purchases, including business and nonprofit customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Eslinger Jun 2 Someguy 4
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) Jun 1 Marieeeee 36
Covfefe May 31 Who 1
Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty May 29 Better than her 2
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 28 Victor 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... May 28 serena 10
Devin Nunes May 26 Taco 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC