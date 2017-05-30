Visalia gets first Smart & Final Extra! grocery store
The 35,000-square-foot store is at 3424 S. Mooney Blvd., in a former JoAnn Fabric & Craft Stores location. The JoAnn store moved to new location at 3930 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia has long had a traditional Smart & Final store on Center Street geared toward shoppers making large purchases, including business and nonprofit customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Jun 2
|Someguy
|4
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|Jun 1
|Marieeeee
|36
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC