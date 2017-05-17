Visalia Baskin-Robbins robbed at clos...

Visalia Baskin-Robbins robbed at closing time

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Visalia police are on the lookout for the person suspected of stealing cash from a Baskin-Robbins as workers closed Friday. Police said the suspect is a black male who forced his way into the ice cream shop on the 1600 block of South Mooney Boulevard just before 10 p.m. He brandished a gun, demanding the money, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) 6 hr Mkkey 30
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... 22 hr Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) 22 hr Who 14
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Who 49
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 13 Kitty cat 3
Vanessa Eslinger May 11 Contactme 3
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC