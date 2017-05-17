Visalia Baskin-Robbins robbed at closing time
Visalia police are on the lookout for the person suspected of stealing cash from a Baskin-Robbins as workers closed Friday. Police said the suspect is a black male who forced his way into the ice cream shop on the 1600 block of South Mooney Boulevard just before 10 p.m. He brandished a gun, demanding the money, police said.
