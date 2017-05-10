This burglar ruined lunch for a taque...

This burglar ruined lunch for a taqueriaa s customers when he tried to elude police

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

An early morning burglar ruined lunch Tuesday for customers of the Don Taqueria Taco restaurant in Visalia when he scrambled into the attic of the business and it took police eight hours - right through the lunch hour - to get him out. The incident started about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a burglar alarm went off at the restaurant at Houston Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Eslinger 56 min Truestory 2
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) 1 hr Whatajoke 12
Dustin Routh 8 hr Annon 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Who 48
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Kenny Robertson Apr 23 Demo 24
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC