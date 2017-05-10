This burglar ruined lunch for a taqueriaa s customers when he tried to elude police
An early morning burglar ruined lunch Tuesday for customers of the Don Taqueria Taco restaurant in Visalia when he scrambled into the attic of the business and it took police eight hours - right through the lunch hour - to get him out. The incident started about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a burglar alarm went off at the restaurant at Houston Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.
