One dead in two-car crash near Visalia
At least one person is dead following a two-car crash near Visalia on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Greylord
|51
|Devin Nunes
|20 hr
|Who
|4
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Mkkey
|30
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Wed
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Who
|14
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 13
|Kitty cat
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger
|May 11
|Contactme
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC