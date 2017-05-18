One dead in two-car crash near Visalia

One dead in two-car crash near Visalia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Fresno Bee

At least one person is dead following a two-car crash near Visalia on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 12 hr Greylord 51
Devin Nunes 20 hr Who 4
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) Wed Mkkey 30
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Wed Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Wed Who 14
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 13 Kitty cat 3
Vanessa Eslinger May 11 Contactme 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC