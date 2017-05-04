Newport Beach Defective Product Lawyer Speaks Before Assembly Committee on AB 889
Brian Chase, senior partner at the Newport Beach product defect law firm of Bisnar Chase, spoke before the California Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee on May 4 about the importance of Assembly Bill 889, which will prevent secrecy agreements from concealing critical information about product defects and environmental hazards from consumers. AB 889 was introduced by Assembly Member Mark Stone .
