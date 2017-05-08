Mt. Whitney High student threatens to...

Mt. Whitney High student threatens to shoot up school, is arrested by police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Visalia police Sgt. Jon Pree said the student was not in possession of a weapon and did not have immediate access to a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 11 hr Who 48
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) May 5 JohnsonClan 9
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Vanessa Eslinger Apr 29 Ifonly 1
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Kenny Robertson Apr 23 Demo 24
Name your first boyfriend Apr 23 Tru 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC