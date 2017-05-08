Mt. Whitney High student threatens to shoot up school, is arrested by police
Visalia police Sgt. Jon Pree said the student was not in possession of a weapon and did not have immediate access to a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Who
|48
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|May 5
|JohnsonClan
|9
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Apr 29
|Ifonly
|1
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC