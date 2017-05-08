More than trampolines: New park gets extreme in Visalia
Quantum Leap , a new "extreme" recreation park with trampolines, slackline, obstacle and trapeze activities, opens to the public Friday in Visalia. The park at 4335 W. Noble Ave. is only the second facility opened in California by Utah-based CircusTrix , a company founded by entrepreneur Case Lawrence in Fresno in 2011.
