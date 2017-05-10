Man killed when crossing Dinuba Boulevard in Visalia
A man was killed when he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Visalia on Friday night, said police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My apologies to Dustin Routh
|3 hr
|Dsexybeezy
|2
|Dustin Routh
|3 hr
|Annon
|1
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|Whatajoke
|10
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Who
|48
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Apr 29
|Ifonly
|1
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC