Longtime Ahwahnee fire captain Jerry ...

Longtime Ahwahnee fire captain Jerry Riggs retires

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Sierra Star

For Jerry Riggs, who retired this year after spending more than four decades with Madera County Fire Department Station 16 in Ahwahnee, life is about finding laughter, even during hard times. Reminiscing over his 44 years at the volunteer station, including more than 20 years as its captain before he retired this January, Riggs described one of his favorite memories as an example of that mentality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) 4 hr Mikey 23
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 12 hr Kitty cat 3
Vanessa Eslinger May 11 Contactme 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 11 Who 12
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC