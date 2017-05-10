LDS mayor helps sister cities grow ba...

LDS mayor helps sister cities grow back together

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Mayor E. Warren Gubler speaks at Visalia, California's new Miki Park. Brother Gubler's time in Japan as a full time missionary helped him as he worked to strengthen Visalia's connection with Miki, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) Sat Mikey 23
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Sat Kitty cat 3
Vanessa Eslinger May 11 Contactme 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 11 Who 12
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC