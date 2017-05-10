LDS mayor helps sister cities grow back together
Mayor E. Warren Gubler speaks at Visalia, California's new Miki Park. Brother Gubler's time in Japan as a full time missionary helped him as he worked to strengthen Visalia's connection with Miki, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Mikey
|23
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Sat
|Kitty cat
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger
|May 11
|Contactme
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Who
|12
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|May 9
|Who
|48
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC