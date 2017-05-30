Fire causes $60,000 in damage to Visalia home
Fire caused an estimated $45,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents of a home in the 3200 block of East Westcott Avenue Sunday afternoon in Visalia, the fire department reported. The blaze was reported at 2:37 p.m. and arriving firefighters put out the blaze in a bedroom and an attic space.
